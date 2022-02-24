'It's the fixture all supporters want and like to see' - Portsmouth Women reaction to Southampton FC's decision to pull out of planned Women's Hampshire Senior Cup final showpiece

Pompey Women's Hampshire Senior Cup final with arch-rivals Southampton FC Women will not take place next month Picture: Dave Haines

The scrapping of the south coast derby showpiece comes on the back of Southampton FC's decision to pull out of the competition because of a hectic fixture schedule.

Coleborn admitted the news delivered came as a bit of a blow to the club - but he was more sympathetic for followers of both teams as they will not get to see the big rivals battle it out to be crowned Hampshire's top women's side in the county cup competition.

‘To be fair, I don't know the exact details of their situation (Southampton FC Women). As I understand it they cited fixture congestion,’ said Coleborn.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It is a shame, there's no getting away from it, it is the fixture that all supporters want and like to see.

‘I do feel disappointed for the supporters, I must admit, not just our supporters but their supporters as well. It's very disappointing that Southampton have pulled out.

‘They've got a lot of games to play, it's just a shame with the situation. Obviously we would have liked to have played them and were hoping to retain the cup.

‘I would think (the) Hampshire FA must be very disappointed because it's the showpiece final.’

It means Pompey Women will face their south coast rivals three times over the course of this campaign after it looked as though they'd face-off four times across the season.

Southampton FC Women defeated the Blues after extra-time in the Women's FA Cup at Westleigh Park in December. Jay Sadler's side then went down 1-0 in a Women's National League Southern Premier Division battle staged at Fratton Park just three days after their cup meeting on December 15.