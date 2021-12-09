According to Danny Cowley, the sickness bug which has swept through the Pompey camp has claimed another, unnamed, player.

With Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs not yet back in training having also contracted the illness, it further depletes a shrinking squad.

The Blues are eight matches unbeaten in League One heading into their encounter with 20th-place Morecambe.

Yet Cowley’s selection plans have suffered another body blow.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We are still really challenged by the unavailability we have in and around the group at the moment, whether it’s injury or illness.

‘It’s the worst I have known in my 15 years as a manager. We anticipate maybe 14 (senior) players on Saturday.

Lee Brown is the latest Pompey player to be sidelined by injury and illness. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We had another text message early Thursday morning to say someone had pulled out of training. It’s another player with illness - unfortunately that’s just where we are.

‘We are taking every precaution we can. We are kind of used to taking precautions off the back of Covid and everybody since has been much more vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves from virus infection.

‘However, some of these viruses are airborne and very difficult to stop.

‘Michael (Jacobs) is still feeling the effects and so is Joe (Morrell), but we are hopeful that maybe they’ll be available come Saturday.’

The likelihood is Pompey bench numbers on Saturday will once again be swelled by Academy players.

Harry Jewitt-White, Dan Gifford and Harvey Hughes, all second-year scholars, were named among the substitutes in Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Cowley added: ‘In every difficulty there becomes an opportunity for others.

‘There’s certainly an opportunity for our young players to come in and make the most of the chance that they get.

‘In terms of results, we have done really well, to be unbeaten in this division at any time of the year is a huge achievement in itself because it’s such a competitive division.

‘We’ve had to be adaptable, flexible and had to find a way, so credit to the players for that.’

