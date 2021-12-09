'It’s the worst I've known in my 15 years as a manager': Yet another absentee for Danny Cowley boss as Portsmouth squad reduced to 14 players
Pompey have 14 senior players available for Saturday’s visit of Morecambe.
According to Danny Cowley, the sickness bug which has swept through the Pompey camp has claimed another, unnamed, player.
With Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs not yet back in training having also contracted the illness, it further depletes a shrinking squad.
In addition, Lee Brown’s hamstring injury sidelines him along with Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Paul Downing, Louis Thompson, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid.
The Blues are eight matches unbeaten in League One heading into their encounter with 20th-place Morecambe.
Yet Cowley’s selection plans have suffered another body blow.
The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We are still really challenged by the unavailability we have in and around the group at the moment, whether it’s injury or illness.
‘It’s the worst I have known in my 15 years as a manager. We anticipate maybe 14 (senior) players on Saturday.
‘We had another text message early Thursday morning to say someone had pulled out of training. It’s another player with illness - unfortunately that’s just where we are.
‘We are taking every precaution we can. We are kind of used to taking precautions off the back of Covid and everybody since has been much more vigilant when it comes to protecting themselves from virus infection.
‘However, some of these viruses are airborne and very difficult to stop.
‘Michael (Jacobs) is still feeling the effects and so is Joe (Morrell), but we are hopeful that maybe they’ll be available come Saturday.’
The likelihood is Pompey bench numbers on Saturday will once again be swelled by Academy players.
Harry Jewitt-White, Dan Gifford and Harvey Hughes, all second-year scholars, were named among the substitutes in Tuesday night’s goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Cowley added: ‘In every difficulty there becomes an opportunity for others.
‘There’s certainly an opportunity for our young players to come in and make the most of the chance that they get.
‘In terms of results, we have done really well, to be unbeaten in this division at any time of the year is a huge achievement in itself because it’s such a competitive division.
‘We’ve had to be adaptable, flexible and had to find a way, so credit to the players for that.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.