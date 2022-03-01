'I've dreamt of this team ... 'Down to the players now ... 'We've won this' - All smiles as Portsmouth fans react to team news against Oxford United
Pompey fans have been reacting to Danny Cowley’s starting XI against Oxford United.
And it’s smiles all round, as the Blues head coach makes five changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Fleetwood three days ago.
In come Mahlon Romeo, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Aiden O’Brien, and George Hirst – replacing Reeco Hackett, Ronan Curtis, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, and Tyler Walker.
Elsewhere, there is also a place for Liam Vincent on the bench, who’s been hindered by an eight-month injury nightmare so far this season.
Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted on Twitter.
@James02_: That’s a good one
@Jake_PFC: Best XI possible up the blues
@Matt23Smithers: Try and keep it at 11 players this time and don’t let them shoot outside the box
@JakeMeyers2015: Bar missing Ronan Curtis, and possibly Jacobs, that has to be #Pompey's strongest XI.
@alfiee_26: Yes yes yes and yes
@Perr_PFC: Ogilvie and O’Brien starting!
@Bilbo2006: I dream of this team
@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Down to the players now!
@Alfisadon: What we wanted to see
@Pompey_1976: We’ve won already
@PompeyGaj: Actually a team I can get behind. Ogilvie, O’Brien and Hirst all starting is very nice
@Tills1973: Would’ve won on Saturday with this XI.
