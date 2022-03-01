And it’s smiles all round, as the Blues head coach makes five changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Fleetwood three days ago.

In come Mahlon Romeo, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, Aiden O’Brien, and George Hirst – replacing Reeco Hackett, Ronan Curtis, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, and Tyler Walker.

Elsewhere, there is also a place for Liam Vincent on the bench, who’s been hindered by an eight-month injury nightmare so far this season.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted on Twitter.

@James02_: That’s a good one

@Jake_PFC: Best XI possible up the blues

@Matt23Smithers: Try and keep it at 11 players this time and don’t let them shoot outside the box

Connor Ogilvie starts for Pompey against Oxford United tonight. Picture: Joe Pepler

@JakeMeyers2015: Bar missing Ronan Curtis, and possibly Jacobs, that has to be #Pompey's strongest XI.

@alfiee_26: Yes yes yes and yes

@Perr_PFC: Ogilvie and O’Brien starting!

@Bilbo2006: I dream of this team

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Down to the players now!

@Alfisadon: What we wanted to see

@Pompey_1976: We’ve won already

@PompeyGaj: Actually a team I can get behind. Ogilvie, O’Brien and Hirst all starting is very nice

@Tills1973: Would’ve won on Saturday with this XI.

