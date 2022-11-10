But the midfielder vowed the prospect of representing Wales on football’s biggest stage would never lead to him shirking his duties on the pitch for Danny Cowley’s side.

Morrell is celebrating his Qatar call-up for Rob Page’s side, and will jet off to the Middle East after this weekend’s trip to Morecambe.

The 25-year-old’s form has fluctuated this season amid a stop-start period of injuries and illness for Pompey.

In an honest appraisal, Morrell admitted the onset of an event which will likely prove the biggest of his life has also played its part in diverting his mind from the demands of his team’s push to reach the Championship.

Morrell said: ‘It is difficult for me because I’m not a massively high-profile player.

‘I may not have another World Cup, especially being Welsh.

‘If you’re playing for a Belgium or Spain these players who’ve been injured can wait for the next one, the same with the French and English players who’ve been injured.

Joe Morrell.

‘They will have a Euros or World Cup in two or four years they can go to.

‘So maybe it’s a little bit different.

‘Listen, I have found it tough and it has been in the back of my mind, of course it’s going to be.

‘I can’t expect people to understand that really, because Portsmouth supporters care about ‘Portsmouth only. That’s the case and that’s quite right.

‘For me, though, this is hopefully going to be one of the biggest moments of my life let alone my career.

‘It’s something I’ve been really excited for while trying to do my best for Portsmouth when playing.’

It’s been a stop-start season for Morrell after undergoing a hernia operation in the summer and then being hindered by illness and injury niggles.

That’s restricted him to just three league starts amid 10 Pompey appearances to date.

Morrell was adamant, however, dealing with what was on the horizon never translated into detracting from his Pompey commitment on the pitch.

He added: ‘It means a lot for me to play for this football club, it always has done.

‘It’s just been a bit of a balancing act between trying to give my all and then being cautious with my body in order to be fit for the World Cup.

‘When I’m on the pitch and cross the white line I’m a different person.

‘Whenever I cross the white line I’m always in that mode.

‘It’s more if you’re feeling your hamstring a little bit you’ll maybe have a day when you’re not out on the grass pushing your body to the limit.

‘When I’m the on the pitch if they ball is there to be won I’ll go and win it. Hopefully people have seen that.’