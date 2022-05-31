The Blues have offered fresh terms to out-of-contract trio Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs and Aiden O’Brien as Danny Cowley strives to keep them at Fratton Park.
Thankfully, Raggett is already on board, after The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season signed a deal at the end of last week, despite interest from other clubs.
And the 29-year-old is keeping his fingers crossed that his display of commitment to the Blues cause can convince others to follow suit.
Raggett told The News: ‘Before I signed, I was keeping a close eye on others in the squad.
‘There were players who had options, so I wanted to see who the club were going to take up, and so far they’ve kept a lot of the squad together.
‘They have re-signed the likes of Louis (Thompson) and Marcus (Harness), plus young lads Jay (Mingi) and Jayden (Reid) who hopefully can push on this year.
‘If we can also hopefully sign a couple of the other boys that are out of contract and then add bits of quality where we need it, we’ll have a really good squad for the season.
‘I have spoken to a couple of the players, trying to get them to rejoin. I was the same when I was watching others re-sign and that was influencing me a bit.
‘Hopefully me re-signing kicks it on a bit and they do the same. If we do, we’ll have a right good go at it next year.’
Jacobs has been offered appearance-related terms, with the Blues wary of a frustrating injury record which has blighted the talented winger’s availability.
Meanwhile, O’Brien has made no secret of his desire to remain at Fratton Park following an eye-catching stay since his January deadline day arrival.
In the case of Hackett, the Blues have opted not to take up his option, preferring to negotiate a fresh deal with the former Bromley man.
This would allow them to table a contract longer than the 12-months offered by the existing clause in the agreement signed in January 2020.
Raggett added: ‘There’s Aiden, Michael and Reeco. Reeco had a good season, to be fair to him.
‘If we can get those three to stay then we are not too far off, just a few bits of quality and I think we can have a right go.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.