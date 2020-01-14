Jack Whatmough skippers Pompey reserves on his injury return at Plymouth.

The centre-back is lining up in today's Central League Cup clash at Home Park after the best part of a year on the sidelines.

Whatmough’s been absent since suffering damaging cartilage in his left knee against Doncaster Rovers last February.

But he was named on the bench for Kenny Jackett’s side's 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon in League One on Saturday and now continues his step up towards full fitness.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who moved to Fratton Park from Bromley earlier this month for an undisclosed fee, also features for Liam Daish’s men against the Pilgrims, along with youngsters such as Matt Casey, Haji Mnoga and Leon Maloney.

Pompey: Seymour, Mnoga, Whatmough (c), Casey, Rew, Storey, Bridgman, Maloney, Flint, Teggart, Hackett-Fairchild.

Subs: Robb, Kelly, Brook, Lee, Anderson.