Jack Whatmough is handed an instant recall after returning from his four-game ban. Picture: Joe Pepler

And, surprisingly, it’s Sean Raggett who makes way for the sole change to the side.

Raggett had started all 45 of the Blues’ League One fixtures ahead of this afternoon’s Fratton Park encounter against Stanley.

Yet Danny Cowley has made the big call to drop the former Norwich man to create the space for Whatmough to come back in after four matches suspended.

That means Paul Downing keeps his place following an eye-catching return to the side at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Raggett drops to a bench which also includes Jordy Hiwula, who is back from injury to provide increased attacking options.

That means no room in the 18-man squad for James Bolton and Rasmus Nicolaisen.

Denmead’s Matt Butcher, also a Pompey fan, misses out for Accrington with the hamstring injury which has now kept him out for three matches.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Johnson, Whatmough, Downing, Brown, Naylor, Close, Harness, Williams, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Ward, Raggett, Daniels, Cannon, Byers, White, Hiwula.

