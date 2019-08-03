Have your say

Kenny Jackett rued the attacking deficiencies which led to Pompey’s opening-day downfall.

The Blues fell to a 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury to continue a dismal opening-day record on the road.

They haven’t won on their travels in the first league game for 31 years - ironically at Shrewsbury.

Jackett had little doubt about where the problem lied as his side dominated possession.

He said: ‘For two-thirds of the pitch we were okay.

‘It was okay for us to get on the ball and dominate.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Simon Davies

‘But similarly we didn’t go past people in the final third. We needed all four wide men to thrive.

‘There wasn’t enough for the amount of ball we had.

‘I felt it was pretty easy for them to defend against us.’