Viv Solomon-Otabor is back to bolster Pompey’s charge for the Championship.

That is the message from Jake Wigley, following the winger’s successful return to action.

The Birmingham City loanee featured for 65 minutes in the reserves’ 3-0 success over Bournemouth under-21s this afternoon.

It marked Solomon-Otabor’s first match following the calf problem which sidelined him for a month.

And Blues first-team coach Wigley believes the left-sided attacker could be available for first-team duty from next week.

He said: ‘These games are vital for giving injured players the chance to return. Andy Cannon has come back, Bryn Morris is another, and now Viv.

‘He was always pencilled in for 60-65 minutes because he had been out for a while with a few niggles.

‘I thought he looked sharp, took people on on the outside, came inside to receive the ball, and afterwards he’s fine, no problems.

‘It was a vital 65 minutes and I thought his performance on top of it was good as well.

‘Next week or so he will put himself up, he’s training again regularly and what happens next is the manager’s decision.

‘Viv got through 65 minutes against Bournemouth, that’s fine, and I should think he will be in the picture for the next week.

‘He’s effective in what he does, he’s good, he’s direct, gets balls into the box, and is another plus for the squad, ready for the important run in.’

Louis Dennis netted twice while Adam May also scored in the 3-0 success at the Canford Park Arena.

The match also signalled a maiden 90 minutes for Andy Cannon, following the lengthy injury problems sustained shorty after arriving at Fratton Park in January.