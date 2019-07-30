Have your say

Jamal Lowe and Louis Dennis are both missing from the final pre-season warm-up at Woking.

The duo are the only subs from the weekend win at Crawley not involved at Kingfield Stadium.

Lowe continues to be linked with a move to Wigan ahead of the new campaign.

Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman both start against the National League side along with Ben Close, Andy Cannon, Brandon Haunstrup.

Triallist Richard Brindley also gets another run out, although Kenny Jackett has made it clear he’s not interested in a permanent move for the right-sided player.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Mnoga, Casey, Haunstrup, Brindley, Close, Cannon, Flint, B Pitman, Hawkins.

Subs: L Pitman, Kavanagh, Hancott, Maloney, Stanley, Robb.