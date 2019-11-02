Have your say

Ryan Williams is out to replicate the goalscoring numbers produced by Pompey’s wingers last season.

The wide men weighed in heavily in the scoring stakes for Kenny Jackett’s men during the 2018-19 campaign.

Jamal Lowe led with 17 goals for Pompey, before he made the move to Championship outfit Wigan in the summer.

But he was not the only winger to produce double figures for the Blues last term.

During his maiden season at Fratton Park, Republic of Ireland international Ronan Curtis found the net 16 times.

And Gareth Evans also played his part, grabbing 13 goals in all competitions across the campaign.

Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis last season

Williams is yet to break his scoring duck, after returning for a second spell with the Blues in the summer.

He is now beginning to make the wide right role his own under Jackett, having been ruled out until September with a quad injury picked up in pre-season.

The Australian international has featured from the outset in each of Pompey’s past four League One matches.

And as he gets a regular run of matches under his belt, Williams hopes the goals will start to flow.

Pompey winger Ryan Williams

‘If I could get half the goals that Jamal scored last season, I’d be happy,’ Williams said.

‘He had a great season, so did Ronan Curtis.

‘Gareth Evans did well as well, he got 13 goals. No-one speaks about him as much as they should.

‘Them three got loads of goals, Hawks (Oli Hawkins) got loads of goals as well.

‘It’s definitely something I want (to be getting goals).

‘I think once we get the ball rolling, it’ll come.’

In his 10 Pompey appearances to date, Williams does not feel he has found himself in goalscoring positions as many times as he would have hoped.

However, the winger is now looking to improve that side of his game as the season progresses.

Williams added: ‘I just need a few more games and need to be getting closer to the box.

‘I haven’t really found myself in many goalscoring positions as of yet.

‘Hopefully, once the confidence comes and we start knocking the ball around a bit better, then hopefully I’ll get closer to the goal and get some real chances.’