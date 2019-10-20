Have your say

Jamal Lowe celebrated his first goal for Wigan following his summer move from Pompey and confessed: it’s been a long time coming.

The ex-Blues winger scored the only goal of the game as Paul Cook’s Latics secured a 1-0 Championship win over promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest.

His match-winner came in the 35th minute at the DW Stadium and represented his first goal since netting the Blues’ equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in April.

Lowe has played 16 time since that League One effort, with 13 of those appearances coming for Wigan.

He was Pompey’s top scorer with 17 goals last season.

And after breaking his Latics duck, the forward admitted it was a moment we had been patiently waiting for.

Lowe told wiganathletic.com: ‘It has been a long time in coming.

‘I have been getting in some good positions and that’s the main thing really because when you’re not getting the chances, that’s a worry.

‘I have just backed myself by keeping on getting in the right place and the first one has gone in today.’