Kenny Jackett has left out leading scorer Jamal Lowe for the final League One game of the season.

The 17-goal top scorer is among five changes against Accrington, a match the Blues must win to be certain of finishing third.

Jamal Lowe has been left out of Pompey's squad for today's visit of Accrington. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey’s automatic promotion hopes were extinguished following Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Peterborough.

Now the play-offs are the focus – and Jackett has opted to implement five alterations against Stanley.

Gareth Evans, Anton Walkes, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Oli Hawkins, and Bryn Morris all come into the starting XI.

Out go Brett Pitman, Lowe, Nathan Thompson, Ronan Curtis and James Vaughan.

Lowe doesn’t even make the bench, unlike the other four taken out of Jackett’s side.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Evans, Morris, Solomon-Otabor, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Pitman, Vaughan, Curtis, Bogle, Thompson.