Unsettled Jamal Lowe is questioning his Pompey future.

Yet it is understood last season’s leading scorer has not submitted a transfer request.

Jamal Lowe is unsettled at Fratton Park following interest from other clubs. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe has been the subject of failed bids from Millwall and Wigan during a summer in which he has attracted rising interest.

The Blues’ valuation of the 24-year-old has yet to be met, while the £4m departure of Matt Clarke ensures no further sales are necessary.

Nonetheless, that has frustrated Lowe, whose stock is high following his finest Fratton Park campaign to date.

The talented winger is eager to test himself in the Championship, with suitors so far rebuffed during the close season.

Pompey, however, retain a position of reasonable strength through the 12-month option on his existing deal.

Once activated, that will tie Lowe to the Blues until the summer of 2021, irrespective of where he sees his future.

Unsurprisingly, Kenny Jackett is loath to let the 17-goal wideman leave as he plots another promotion challenge in the forthcoming 2019-20 season.

The departure of Clarke has already robbed the Blues boss of a prized assets – and Lowe potentially following suit is unthinkable.

Replacing a player who has scored 29 times in 119 appearances and shown consistent development represents a massive challenge.

Instead Jackett must find a way of placating Lowe if he intends to retain the former Hampton & Richmond player's services next season.

Pompey’s playing squad have been instructed to return to training on Thursday morning in preparation for the new campaign, with Lowe expected to be among them.