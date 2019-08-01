Jamal Lowe has questioned the integrity of key ‘decision makers’ at Pompey as he sealed his move to Wigan.

The club’s prized asset paid tribute to Blues fans as his move to the Championship on a three-year deal was confirmed.

Lowe thanked the Fratton faithful for taking him to their hearts after he completed a dream arrival from non-league Hampton & Richmond in 2017.

But, as he apologised for a lack of communication through the Wigan transfer saga, he took issue with some of the senior staff members at Pompey.

In a statement on Twitter, Lowe said: ‘I want to apologise to the fans for being quiet about the situation over the last few weeks but but you have to understand its complexity.

‘It wasn’t an easy decision but a lot of things happened behind closed doors which left me questioning the integrity of some of the decision makers at the club.

‘Not only this but being able to test myself in the Championship has only ever been a dream of mine.’

Lowe’s emotional words to Pompey fans continued, as he went on to thank them for making him at home in his two-and-a-half years at the club.

He also was appreciative of being handed a second chance at league level, as he slipped down the pyramid when leaving Barnet as a youngster.

Lowe began his statement by saying: ‘I just want to start off this message by saying thank you for taking a kid out of the Conference South and helping him fill(sic) his team of playing in the Football League once again.

‘To the fans who from day one welcomed me with open arms, although I didn’t have much history they looked at me with an open mind and game that confidence and freedom to express myself in front of the Fratton Faithful.

‘Portsmouth is where I got my second chance, where we bought our first home and my misses(sic) gave birth to our two beautiful children and will be forever in our hearts.

‘I wish nothing but success to the players and fans and I hope that when you look back at my time with Portsmouth Football Club you do so with great memories.’