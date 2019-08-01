Have your say

Jamal Lowe’s departure for Wigan has been confirmed.

The Pompey winger has moved to Wigan for a fee in advance of £2.5m, bringing a two-and-a-half year stay at Fratton Park to a close.

It brings to an end the protracted transfer saga, as Lowe is reunited with former Blues boss Paul Cook at Wigan.

Lowe arrived at the start of 2017 and four months later scored the goals which secured promotion at Notts County.

The 25-year-old went on to make 119 appearances in his stay, bagging 30 goals.

Jamal Lowe celebrates the Wembley win over Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

It proved a memorable final campaign as he finished as Pompey’s top scorer with 17 goals – including his finish at Wembley as Pompey won the Checkatrade Trophy against Sunderland in March.

Earlier on Thursday, Blues boss Kenny Jackett thanked the former Hampton & Richmond wide man for his contribution at Fratton Park.