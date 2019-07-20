Have your say

Jamal Lowe is in the Pompey starting XI at Stevenage today.

The winger starts at Broadhall Way amid intense speculation over his future and Wigan’s interest.

Pompey are prepared to play hardball with the Latics if they don’t match their £3m valuation of the 24-year-old.

New boy Marcus Harness is on the bench after his mid-week arrival from Burton Albion with Ross McCrorie starting in midfield.

It appears midfielder Tom Naylor is partnering Paul Downing in the middle of the defence.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Naylor, Downing, Brown, Close, McCrorie, Lowe, Pitman, Curtis, Harrison. Subs: Bass, Raggett, Haunstrup, Cannon, Dennis, Harness, Evans, Burgess.