Kenny Jackett has confirmed Jamal Lowe will be back for Pompey’s play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

The winger sat out last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Accrington, with the Blues boss admitting the player looked ‘fatigued’ in recent games.

Lowe didn’t even make the squad for the final day of the season encounter, bringing an end to his record for featuring in every league game for the Blues this season.

However, the 24-year-old – who recently celebrated the birth of his second child – has trained all week and is set to feature against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

Jacket said: 'He is (fine).

'With a baby, the recent addition, congratulations to him and his partner on his second child.

Jamal Lowe celebrates scoring at the Stadium of Light last month Picture: Joe Pepler

'But he's been in all week. looks really enthusiastic and positive towards playing on Saturday.'

Jackett also confirmed a clean bill of health – apart from longer-term injuries to Jack Whatmough and Dion Donohue – as he prepares his side for their second visit to Wearside inside a matter of weeks.

'We have a fully-fit squad, barring Whatmough and Donohue, which is good news for us,’ the manager added.

'As the weeks have gone on, people have come back towards it, which is helpful for us and encouraging.

'We're looking forward to the game and everyone is ready.

'We've had a good week's training, lots of enthusiasm.

‘The players have been very bright and are looking forward to the weekend.’