‘Jamal Lowe to score the winner’: Here is what Portsmouth fans are predicting for Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland 

Have your say

POMPEY will be taking on Sunderland at Wembley in a few short hours in a bid to lift the Checkatrade Trophy.

Portsmouth fans are feeling confident and are predicting that The Blues will again triumph at the home of English football, following the 2008 FA Cup victory.

Pompey fans on a coach to Wembley. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The game kicks off at 2.30pm and Pompey fans are on their way in their thousands to Wembley stadium.

Former Pompey players are backing the Blues to win today.

Despite moving from his hometown club to Coventry in the summer, Conor Chaplin is still rooting for the Fratton Park side.

READ MORE: HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy carrier backs Portsmouth to lift Checkatrade Trophy and beat Sunderland at Wembley Stadium

He posted this morning: ‘Come on the blue boys.’

While he has been recalled to Millwall, Ben Thompson is still backing Pompey. He tweeted: ‘All the best today @officialpompey.’

Here are your predictions for the game

We asked for what you thought the score would be on Facebook and a 2-1 Pompey win has proved to be a popular suggestion.

These are the results you have predicted for today’s match:

Kenny Simmons posted: ‘2.1 pompey, come on u blues.’

Nicky Ward said: ‘2-1 to Pompey.’

Breaking the trend, Craig Jenkins predicted: ‘3-1 to the blues pup’

Mark Gates said: ‘2-1 to the blues.’

READ MORE: Checkatrade Trophy final: Live build up to Portsmouth vs Sunderland as fans travel to Wembley Stadium

Hopefully the game is exciting as Peter Northeast’s prediction. He has: ‘4-2 pompey win. Third goal best ever.’

Lee Howard played it a bit more safe with: ‘Pompey 1-0 67th min.’

While from the coach to Wembley, Laura Shearwood, 58, said: 'It'll be a 2-1 win, I don't mind who scores as long as we win.'

John Stait, 59, says 2-1, with Ronan Curtis certain to score.

Bill Alderman, 67, said: 'Jamal Lowe will score the winner in a 3-1 win. I think it'll be the same as when we played them at Fratton Park earlier in the season.'

Grant Hardy, 35, predicted 2-1.

What are your score predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments below!