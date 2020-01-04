Have your say

James Bolton celebrated Pompey moving into the fourth round of the FA Cup at Fleetwood.

The Blues put their name in the hat for Monday night's draw with a 2-1 victory over their League One promotion rivals.

James Bolton celebrates his goal at Fleetwood. Picture: Paul Thompson

Bolton put Kenny Jackett’s side on their way to success with his maiden goal for the club in the 66th minute before John Marquis doubled their advantage six minutes later.

Conor McAlenyn notched a late consolation to set up a nervy ending but the visitors held on.

It means Pompey are now in the fourth stage of the historic competition for successive years.

Bolton felt the visitors thoroughly deserved their success – but wished they held on for a clean sheet.

The right-back said: ‘I thought that we played well. In the first half, we looked good on the counter and dug in defensively.

‘This isn’t an easy place to come, they’re a good side and we’re pleased with the win

‘We were gutted that they scored at the end because a clean sheet would have been lovely.

‘It wasn’t to be but we’re through to the next round.’