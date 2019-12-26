Have your say

James Bolton is restored to Pompey’s side for this afternoon’s visit of table-topping Wycombe.

The right-back comes in for Ross McCrorie, who collected a hamstring injury in last weekend’s victory over Ipswich.

That is the sole change to the team which won 1-0 against the Tractor Boys, with Ronan Curtis having bagged the winner.

Bolton’s promotion into the starting XI allows Oli Hawkins to return to the 18-man squad, the striker-cum-defender selected among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Ryan Williams again gets the nod ahead of Marcus Harness on the right wing.

And Andy Cannon continues to operate behind lone striker Ellis Harrison, having impressed upon last week’s return.

Wycombe are without the talismanic Adebayo Akinfenwa, who is serving a one-match ban following his dismissal against Oxford United the previous match.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Walkes, Close, Naylor, Williams, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Pitman, Evans, Downing, Hawkins, Marquis, Harness.