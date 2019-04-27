Have your say

James Vaughan is spearheading Pompey’s attack upon his Sunderland return.

The striker has been handed his maiden Blues start as Kenny Jackett makes two changes for today’s crucial Stadium of Light visit.

Vaughan, with eight previous substitute appearances for Pompey, comes into the team for Oli Hawkins, who drops to the bench.

The 30-year-old, on loan from Wigan, previously had an unsuccessful six-month spell with the Black Cats until January 2018.

Meanwhile, Gareth Evans makes way for Ronan Curtis on the left of the attacking three.

Hawkins and Evans instead drop to the Blues’ bench, which once again contains Bryn Morris and Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Pitman, Curtis, Vaughan.

Subs: Bass, Evans, Hawkins, Haunstrup, Morris, Walkes, Solomon-Otabor.