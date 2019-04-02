Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has been praised for his part in Ben Thompson’s continued development at Millwall.

Former Blues winger Jed Wallace believes his Lions team-mate has benefited after a stint at Fratton Park earlier in the campaign.

Thompson moved to Pompey on a season-long loan from Millwall last summer.

He immediately made himself a firm fans’ favourite with his midfield displays, racking up 27 appearances and netting three times.

But as the Blues benefited from his performances on the pitch, it eventually backfired on them, with Neil Harris taking up the option to recall the 23-year-old in the January transfer window.

Since then Thompson has featured nine times, netting four goals in the Lions’ fight for Championship survival.

And Millwall team-mate Wallace, who amassed more than 100 appearances for Pompey, has been impressed with what he’s seen from the midfielder on his return.

He acknowledged the work Jackett did with him during his time at PO4 as a key reason in Thompson’s step up into a Millwall regular.

Wallace, who left the Blues for Wolves when Jackett was in charge at Molinuex in 2015, told www.newsatden.co.uk: ‘He’s hungry to do well, which is what you need, especially at this club.

'I’ve always said that you’re only as good as the opportunities you’re given and for two years Thommo’s never let anyone down, in every cup game he’s been outstanding.

'He went away and played for Kenny, and I know Kenny well. He’s a great, great manager and someone who demands that you improve, especially physically.

'Thommo has gained that extra yard in pace, and he’s improved a lot.’

Thompson’s last Pompey appearance came in the 1-0 win at Championship leaders Norwich in the FA Cup third round.