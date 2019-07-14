Have your say

Jermain Defoe lauded his ‘amazing partnership’ he shared with Peter Crouch at Pompey.

Crouch, 38, announced his retirement from football on Friday after his contract at Burnley expired.

The striker had two spells at Fratton Park during his career.

He first moved to the Blues from QPR for £1.5m in July 2001 and netted 18 times in 37 appearances before joining Aston Villa less than a year later.

Crouch returned to Pompey from Liverpool in 2008 to partner Defoe up front.

The pair struck up a good rapport spearheading the Blues’ attack, with the 6ft 7in Crouch and the pace of Defoe complementing each other’s attributes.

They’d only spent half-a-season together, though, with Defoe following Harry Redknapp to Spurs in January 2009 before Crouch making the same switch that summer.

And having played together at Fratton Park, White Hart Lane and for England, Defoe has fond memories.

The current Rangers marksman wrote on Twitter: ‘Congratulations on your career @petercrouch. Have to say we were an amazing partnership. Enjoy ur (sic) retirement my friend #England #Spurs #Pompey.’