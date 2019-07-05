Have your say

Joe Gallen believes Ross McCrorie will ‘plenty of attributes’ to help Pompey to League One promotion.

The midfielder has completed his expected season-long loan deal from Rangers.

He becomes the Blues’ sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of James Bolton, Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing, Ryan Williams and Sean Raggett.

McCrorie featured 30 times for Steven Gerrard’s side last season, helping them to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

He’s also capped at Scotland under-21 level, while Gerrard has previously described him as a future Ibrox skipper.

Gallen has described the 21-year-old as a player who’s a leader, strong in the tackle and also a fine passer of the ball.

Pompey will again be pushing for promotion into the Championship next season after suffering play-off semi-final heartbreak to Sunderland last term.

And Gallen is certain McCrorie will bolster Kenny Jackett’s side’s chances.

The assistant manager said: ‘We’re pleased to bring Ross to the club. He’s a ‘number four’ player in the Tom Naylor mould.

‘He’s a strong tackler, a leader and has a really good attitude, with a really impressive range of passing.

‘Ross adds plenty of attributes to our squad and is a highly-rated player, so we’re grateful that Rangers have left him come south.

‘We look forward to working with him and seeing him develop. We think he can fit into our side as we aim to have a strong season.’

Pompey start their League One campaign at Shrewsbury on August 3.