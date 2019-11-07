Pompey have turned a corner – and the change is now obvious.

That’s the verdict of Joe Gallen, who is convinced the Blues’ last three performances reflect a team now moulding together effectively.

A 4-1 thumping of Southend was top-heavy in terms of an impressive second-half display overshadowing a poor opening 45 minutes.

Nonetheless, Kenny Jackett’s side have now lost one of their last eight League One fixtures.

That consists of 15 points from a possible 24, with four wins and three draws.

Of course, the haul should have been greater, but for dropping five points in the stoppage time of matches against AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers and Oxford United.

Still, Gallen can sense gradual improvement – and believes the crowd are now beginning to notice the steady transformation.

Pompey’s assistant manager said: ‘Performances have been there for a little while and they are building – I think the crowd can see a team forming and something to get behind.

‘We have turned a corner. In the last three games we have played very well. It should have resulted in nine points and it’s our own fault that it hasn’t.

‘We are more than capable of going on a run, I have said that before, we have the players, we have the support, momentum is building for us – and I think confidence is building.

‘Performance-wise, Bristol Rovers and Oxford were very good, we deserved more points out of them.

‘But you need the actual ball to hit the net and the points on the board to get real confidence – and I just felt by the second half against Southend there was a lot of confidence.

‘Many lads were trying something they hadn’t been trying, you could see from the amount of chances we created through good football, good attacking play, through confident football.’

Certainly Southend signified the Blues’ biggest win since demolishing Rochdale 4-1 at Fratton Park in April.

Gallen added: ‘There were four goals (against Southend) and it could have been more.

‘Tom Naylor hit the post, Ellis (Harrison) should have had a hat-trick, there were other chances as well.’