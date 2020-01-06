Joe Gallen believes Reeco Hackett-Fairchild can replicate the Jamal Lowe effect to influence Pompey’s season.

The 21-year-old yesterday completed a switch from non-league Bromley for an undisclosed fee.

A left-footed player who can operate across the three attacking positions in a 4-2-3-1, he signed a two-and-a-half year deal, with a 12-month club option.

For Gallen, it echoes Lowe’s Fratton Park arrival under Paul Cook in January 2017.

The former Hampton & Richmond man netted four times in 14 appearances during the second half of that season, including the goals which clinched League Two promotion at Notts County.

And Pompey’s assistant manager, who twice scouted the Hackett-Fairchild, believes there could be a similar impact.

Pompey new-boy Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (left) was last in the Football League with Charlton, before released in the summer and joining Bromley. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Gallen said: ‘He can help us in the short-term, but we can see a lot of potential in the future.

‘Reeco can help us now because he is something we don’t have, which is a left-footed player in forward areas.

‘Certainly we see someone who can develop. Take his instinct for scoring and his natural football ability, add a little muscle to improve his power, which can take a bit of time, and we feel in the future he’s quite a nice, rounded player for the club.

‘But also I think he can help us now.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, left, in action for Boreham Wood Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

‘It’s a bit like when Jamal Lowe came in, that’s the best way of putting it. I would say it's very similar.

‘He came here initially, wasn’t in straight away but had a forward’s instinct. Jamal took it in stages to get to 17 goals in a season.

‘Think of it like that. Jamal assisted in the short-term too and scored goals to help the club over the line, without being the first name on the team sheet.

‘We expect Reeco to help us this season.’

Jamal Lowe

Pompey fans are likely to get a first glimpse of Hackett-Fairchild in tonight’s Leasing.com Trophy trip to Walsall, having been named in Kenny Jackett’s 19-man squad.

Gallen added: ‘He’s left-footed and has very good ability, a technical player with an eye for goal, there’s a naturalness for slinging in crosses and shooting.

‘Ronan, at his best, is left foot and right foot, but sometimes you need a bit of both.’