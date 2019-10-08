Have your say

Joe Gallen is targeting a Pompey winning streak following penalty success over Oxford United.

The Blues were denied a Kassam Stadium victory at the death, courtesy of Rob Dickie’s leveller in time added-on.

With the score at 2-2, the Leasing.com Trophy clash entered into a penalty shoot-out, with an addition group point up for grabs.

That was captured by Pompey, who triumphed 5-4 after Oxford’s Sam Long crashed his penalty over the bar.

Kenny Jackett’s side entered the match on the back of successive League One victories.

Now they face Gillingham at Fratton Park on Saturday – and Gallen is gunning for another triumph.

Pompey’s assistant boss said: ‘It was a good game of football, I thought it was entertaining and our boys have done fantastically well.

‘It’s a draw, but feels like a win against a very strong Oxford team who didn’t make many changes.

‘Our lads acquitted themselves well and we are pleased to win the group and now get a home fixture in the next round.

‘That’s now two straight wins in the league and tonight feels like a win – while on Saturday we have a really big home game to Gillingham.

‘There’s a lot of thinking about that game and the team, we are preparing for that because we do feel we’re getting on a roll.

‘To do that we need to win five or six games.

‘We are capable – and to do that we need to beat Gillingham.’