Joe Gallen: Portsmouth have yet to play poorly this season

Joe Gallen reflected on another Championship scalp and insisted: ‘We’ve yet to play poorly this season’.

Pompey’s erratic August continued with an eye-catching 2-0 victory at QPR in the Carabao Cup.

In the previous round, the Blues eliminated Birmingham, yet on the flipside have already lost to Shrewsbury and Sunderland in League One action.

Then there was the shambolic 3-3 draw with nine-man Coventry only last week.

But Pompey’s assistant manager is satisfied with performance levels during the campaign so far.

Gallen said: ‘Make no mistake about it, the be-all and end-all is the league.

‘We are not saying we don’t want to progress in the cup or don’t want to win games, but really the league is everything for us.

‘I don’t think we have played poorly yet this season. We just haven’t.

‘We played poorly for 10-15 minutes at the end of the Coventry game, but for the opening 70 minutes it was pretty good.

‘It has been a bit strange really, we had a game cancelled at the weekend, and the Coventry game we messed up, it was a clear win for us and it wasn’t to be.

‘But this is very early on in the season, we have the team, we have the players, we have the squad, we have the supporters, we have everything to get on a run.

‘We all say at this club that if we can get on a run we can win five or six. I fully expect us to do that.’