Have your say

Joe Gallen saluted Pompey’s quality as they bounced back impressively against Birmingham.

The Blues put the Championship side to the sword with a 3-0 victory in the Carabao Cup at Fratton Park.

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen

It was just the tonic after opening-day league disappointment at Shrewsbury after the 1-0 loss.

And assistant manager Gallen saw a display packed with positives.

He said: ‘We put on a really good performance.

‘We were really disappointed on Saturday, not only with the result but how we played.

‘It was great to get the opportunity to get the game out of our system.

‘So I’m glad to be able to say we played very well, scored some good goals and passed the ball. ‘That’s what we wanted to do and how we wanted to play.’