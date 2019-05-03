Have your say

Joe Gallen has emphasised the need for Pompey to maintain strong links with non-league clubs from across the area.

And the Blues’ assistant manager insisted the next Jamal Lowe could come from a lower division club in the local vicinity.

A number of Kenny Jackett’s current first-team squad have played outside of the Football League at some point in their careers.

Lowe, Oli Hawkins and Louis Dennis have all arrived at Fratton Park from non-league teams.

It’s an area Pompey’s recruitment team keep a close eye on when looking to bring players to PO4.

And Lowe has outlined the potential that is available outside of the Football League in England.

Jamal Lowe joined Pompey from non-league Hampton & Richmond. Picture by Joe Pepler

Having arrived from Hampton & Richmond in January 2017, the 24-year-old has since racked up 117 appearances, netting 30 times.

He has been an outstanding performer in Pompey’s race to reach the Championship this term.

And is the team’s leading scorer this season, scoring 17 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions to date.

Gallen is placing importance on continuing strong links with local non-league teams like the Hawks, Gosport Borough and Bognor, with Pompey keen to discover the next Lowe from a team across the area.

‘Within Portsmouth, they’re quite a lot of clubs local to us,’ Gallen said.

‘We do need some strong links with all of them.

‘That’s in regards to loans going one way, but maybe they can help us out with a player another day.

‘There are plenty of players in the non-league scene, as you can see from our first team, that have gone on to to do very well.

‘Jamal Lowe, for example, was playing at Conference South level at Hampton & Richmond - maybe below even as well.

‘They’re out there. It works both ways.’

Pompey have traditionally had a good relationship with non-league teams across the area.

The Hawks, who were relegated to the National League South, are one of those.

They named Paul Doswell as their new manager earlier this week.

And Gallen is hopeful the Blues can continue their links with the Westleigh Park outfit, along with other clubs local to Pompey.

He added: ‘Hopefully we can get a good link up with Paul and a good link at Havant.

‘They’re a good club.

‘If you’re at the top end of Conference South, it’s a good level.

‘From then as your first loan, things can then open out in terms of your Football League career.’