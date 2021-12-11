Joe Morrell still missing but Portsmouth receive boost after midfielder returns for Morecambe clash
Joe Morrell is once again absent through illness as Pompey welcome Morecambe to Fratton Park.
The Wales international has missed the last three Blues fixtures through the sickness bug which has swept through the dressing room.
With Morrell’s unavailability continuing, Danny Cowley named an unchanged line-up against the Shrimps.
However, Michael Jacobs has recovered from illness and is named on Pompey’s seven-man bench.
Also returning among the substitutes is Paul Downing, back following a calf problem.
The pair replace Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford in November manager of the month Cowley’s 18-man squad.
Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hackett, Williams, Azeez, Harness, Curtis, Hirst.
Subs: Bass, Jacobs, Jewitt-White, Ahadme, Marquis, Downing, Harrison.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.