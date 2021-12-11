The Wales international has missed the last three Blues fixtures through the sickness bug which has swept through the dressing room.

With Morrell’s unavailability continuing, Danny Cowley named an unchanged line-up against the Shrimps.

However, Michael Jacobs has recovered from illness and is named on Pompey’s seven-man bench.

Michael Jacobs has recovered from illness to return to Pompey's squad facing Morecambe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Also returning among the substitutes is Paul Downing, back following a calf problem.

The pair replace Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford in November manager of the month Cowley’s 18-man squad.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Hackett, Williams, Azeez, Harness, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Bass, Jacobs, Jewitt-White, Ahadme, Marquis, Downing, Harrison.

