Joey Barton believes Fleetwood are in for a ‘very tough’ FA Cup tie against Pompey.

Kenny Jackett’s men travel to Highbury Stadium in the third round of the competition tomorrow (5.31pm).

It’s undoubtedly a tricky test for both teams who are pushing for League One promotion.

The Blues sit two spots and one point behind the seventh-placed Cod Army in the table, although they have yet to meet this campaign after their scheduled encounter in November was postponed by Barton because of international call-ups.

Fleetwood head into the tie against the backdrop of home draws with Bristol Rovers and Sunderland.

Pompey, meanwhile, lost 3-1 at MK Dons on Sunday before being held to a 1-1 stalemate away to Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

A place in the fourth round of the Cup is up for grabs – and the chance to potentially draw a Premier League giant.

And Barton is looking forward to the clash.

The Cod Army boss told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘The Portsmouth game is one where we can enjoy a bit of cup football and we’ve got Accy to come in midweek (in the EFL Trophy). It’s a nice distraction.

‘We went into those cup periods last time searching for a bit of away form.

‘This time I feel we’ve answered a few of those questions, so we can go into the cup break and say “Come on, let’s enjoy this, have a good cup run and try to take the town of Fleetwood down to Wembley for an afternoon”.

‘That would be lovely. It would be nice if it was in the FA Cup but I’d be surprised, though you never know.

‘On the flipside we’ve got a very tough fixture against a really good Pompey side, who will want to do the same.

‘If we can get a Man United in the fourth round or one of the big boys, that can chance your financial power in January.

‘Let’s not forget football is all about finance. We all like to think we’re fantastic coaches but it helps if you’ve got a billion quid to spend as well!’