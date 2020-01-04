Have your say

Joey Barton will be back in the Fleetwood dugout for today’s FA Cup third-round game against Pompey (5.31pm).

The Cod Army boss was banned from the touchline for the recent New Year’s Day clash against Sunderland at Highbury Stadium – a game that finished 1-1.

That’s after the former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder breached FA Rule E3 during Fleetwood’s goalless draw against Bristol Rovers on December 29.

Barton was sent off by referee Paul Marsden during the ill-tempered stalemate.

He was red-carded in the 70th minute following protests after a Ched Evans goal was disallowed for offside.

Barton admitted his language towards a match official in the Rovers fixture was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or implied bias.

He also accepted the standard penalty – a one-match touchline ban.

The controversial boss is now set to resume his place in the home dugout for the visit of Pompey.

