Although injury for John Marquis has also, no doubt, influenced the Leicester City loanee’s selection.

Hirst, who netted in a man-of-the-match display over Crystal Palace under-21s in the week, is among four changes since the last league fixture against Cheltenham.

Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu are on international duty, while Reeco Hackett joins Marquis in the treatment room.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Bass comes in for only his second League One appearance of the season, while there are also outings for Miguel Azeez, Shaun Williams and, of course, Hirst.

Paul Downing returns from injury to take his place on a bench which includes Academy youngsters Harvey Hughes, Izzy Kaba and Toby Steward.

Pompey: Bass, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Thompson, Harness, Azeez, Curtis, Hirst.

Subs: Steward, Kaba, Ahadme, Freeman, Jacobs, Hughes, Downing.

John Marquis is absent through injury from Pompey's encounter with Wycombe. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron