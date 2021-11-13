John Marquis absent as Portsmouth hand Leicester loanee another chance to impress for Wycombe trip
George Hirst has been handed another opportunity to impress after named in Pompey’s starting line-up at Wycombe.
Although injury for John Marquis has also, no doubt, influenced the Leicester City loanee’s selection.
Hirst, who netted in a man-of-the-match display over Crystal Palace under-21s in the week, is among four changes since the last league fixture against Cheltenham.
Joe Morrell and Gavin Bazunu are on international duty, while Reeco Hackett joins Marquis in the treatment room.
Alex Bass comes in for only his second League One appearance of the season, while there are also outings for Miguel Azeez, Shaun Williams and, of course, Hirst.
Paul Downing returns from injury to take his place on a bench which includes Academy youngsters Harvey Hughes, Izzy Kaba and Toby Steward.
Pompey: Bass, Romeo, Raggett, Ogilvie, Brown, Williams, Thompson, Harness, Azeez, Curtis, Hirst.
Subs: Steward, Kaba, Ahadme, Freeman, Jacobs, Hughes, Downing.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.