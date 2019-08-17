Have your say

John Marquis returns for Pompey's televised clash with Sunderland.

The summer signing from Doncaster replaces Ellis Harrison as the only change to the side which beat Tranmere last weekend.

Marquis started the opening day defeat at Shrewsbury, yet briefly lost his place following the birth of his child.

However, he will head the attack for today’s 12.30pm kick-off against promotion rivals Sunderland.

With Kenny Jackett, keeping changes to a minimum, Andy Cannon and Ben Close retain their places in the starting XI.

That ensures Ross McCrorie must again sit on the bench after his return from a one-match suspension.

Pompey are again without the injured Oli Hawkins, Ryan Williams, Bryn Morris and Jack Whatmough.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown, Naylor, Close, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Pitman, Raggett, Evans, Harrison, McCrorie, Haunstrup.