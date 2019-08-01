John Marquis believes he returns to Portsmouth as man with point to prove after arrival from Doncaster

Have your say

John Marquis believes he returns to Pompey with a point to prove.

But the Blues’ new big-money recruit feels he arrives back at Fratton Park a man compared to the boy who spent part of the 2013-14 season on loan at PO4.

Pompey have splashed a fee which could eventually reach around £2m for the 27-year-old.

Marquis made six appearances and scored two goals when brought to the club on loan from Millwall by Guy Whittingham in 2013.

After a month’s stay the then 21-year-old then found his chances limited before returning to his parent club.

Marquis knows a lot’s changed since then, with the loan the start of a nomadic experience which took him to six clubs before a permanent switch to Doncaster in 2016.

John Marquis signs for Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

That’s where the goals really started to flow, with the striker delivering a prolific return of 67 efforts in three seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Now Marquis is determined to show how much has changed since his last Pompey stay.

‘I’ve got a point to prove,’ said Marquis.

‘I was young and inexperienced. It was my first loan move.

John Marquis. Pompey v Bury. Fratton Park. October 20, 2013. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I’d obviously played in front of big crowds at Millwall, but not in terms of 16,000 every week.

‘There was one Millwall game with West Ham I remember, but compared to the atmosphere at Portsmouth, which is very similar in terms of passionate and fiery atmospheres, I wasn’t really able to handle it.

‘I can handle it now, though.

‘I can handle the pressure better. I can handle the cheers and I can handle the boos.

‘I feel I’m definitely in a place now to relish this opportunity, work hard and show people what I can do.’

Marquis is proud of his goalscoring record in recent seasons and there’s no doubt at all it more than stands up to inspection.

But the Londoner also feels his appearance stats are something he should reflect happily on after playing 153 games in his Doncaster career over three campaigns.

Marquis added: ‘My goalscoring record has been good over the past three-and-a-half to four seasons.

‘I know playing in this team there will continue to be chances like there was at Doncaster.

‘I know if I’m in the right areas I back myself to take them. That’s what I’m here to do.

‘I feel fit, I feel very healthy and I’ve played around 155 games in the past three seasons.

‘They’ve all been starts and I’ve only come off in two games. I play 90 minutes every game.

‘I came off against Charlton in the cup with 10 minutes left and 20 minutes left the year before against Wimbledon. That’s something I’m proud of.’