John Marquis believes Portsmouth need time - but will hit form when it counts this season

John Marquis believes new-look Pompey will take time to gel this season.

But the striker is confident his side will peak at the right time in their quest for promotion this term.

The Blues’ start to the campaign has been a cause for concern among many supporters, with their side picking up one win from five in League One.

It’s been four wins, two draws and two defeats in all competitions following a busy summer of transfer activity.

Kenny Jackett recruited eight new faces as he set about building a squad with greater depth for his third campaign at the helm, while key men Jamal Lowe, Matt Clarke and Nathan Thompson have departed.

Marquis himself was one of the new recruits arriving from Doncaster for a fee which could eventually reach nearly £2m.

The 27-year-old has liked what he’s seen from his new team-mates on the front foot, although there’s work to do defensively as a unit.

Marquis believes, however, his new side will hit the form required at the right term in the months ahead.

He said: ‘I think when you sign a lot of players it takes a little while.

‘We’ve got Burgey (Burgess) playing right-back, Brandon (Haunstrup) left-back and Nayls (Naylor) dropping in at centre-half with Downs (Downing).

‘It’s a new back four and there’s gelling taking place all across the pitch.

‘It’s the same in midfield, so there’s going to be time needed to gel.

‘I feel like there’s a good understanding going forward.

‘Marcus (Harness) and Ronan (Curtis) have played with me in the majority of the games as a front three. I think we’ve got goals in our team.

‘I’ve said before there’s no point in peaking at this point in the season. There needs to be a steady progress.

‘There’s going to be ups and downs, there’s going to be defeats. It’s how you react and come back from them.’

There’s been some criticism at Jackett’s brand of football amid the recent frustrations aired by Pompey supporters.

Marquis is adamant, however, his new team will always look to be positive in their approach - as underlined by the recent Carabao Cup win at QPR.

He added: ‘Every game we go in to try to win. We will go to places and do that, as we showed against a Championship side in QPR.

‘We won’t go to sit off and nick one on the break. We will try to win.’