John Marquis was cheering on Pompey with his newborn baby during last night’s victory over Birmingham.

The striker missed the Carabao Cup first-round tie after his fiancée went into labour.

But despite being without this summer's showpiece signing from Doncaster, Kenny Jackett's men eased to a 3-0 victory.

Ellis Harrison – who replaced Marquis from the 1-0 League One defeat at Shrewsbury – fired a double while Ben Close also netted.

Despite the arrival of his second child, though, Marquis and his family were rallying behind the Blues from the labour ward.

On Twitter, the former MIllwall man wrote: ‘Great result lads! My fiancée, our new arrival & myself were cheering on from the labour ward.

John Marquis missed the Carabao Cup tie with Birmingham after his partner went into labour. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

‘Another supporter to join us at Fratton this season see you all Saturday... #PUP.’