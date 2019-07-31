John Marquis is celebrating his Pompey return.

The striker completed his move to Fratton Park from Doncaster for an undisclosed fee – which is well in excess of £1m.

Marquis penned a three-year deal, with the club holding an option for an additional 12 months.

The 27-year-old spent a brief loan spell at the Blues during the first half of the 2013-14 campaign.

He was sent to the south coast by Kenny Jackett when he was in charge of Millwall and netted two goals in six appearances.

Marquis again links up with the manager who gave him his Football League debut at Bristol Rovers as a 17-year-old in 2009.

And the prolific marksman, who netted 26 goals for Donny last term, is delighted to get back at Pompey.

He told the Blues’ iFollow channel: ‘It’s nice to be back under different circumstances this time on a permanent rather than a loan.

‘It’s been six years and there have been a lot of changes off the pitch and the club is obviously in a much better position now than it was back then.

‘I’m delighted to be back. It's a great opportunity for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started.

‘My fiancee's family live in Brighton and we're expecting our second child next week so (moving back down south) was a factor.

‘But I felt there were a lot of reasons why this would be a good move for me.

‘Working under Kenny again was a big factor and it’s a team with big aspirations like myself who are trying to go to the next level.’