John Marquis dropped as Portsmouth make two changes against Gillingham

Have your say

John Marquis has been dropped for today’s Pompey clash with Gillingham.

The striker, who has gone eight matches without scoring, makes way for Ellis Harrison, last week’s match winner at Doncaster.

Marquis instead finds himself on a bench which also contains fit-again Ronan Curtis, who was sidelined by a hamstring scare for the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Today’s omission of Marquis represents one of two changes to the side which won 2-1 against Rovers.

With Craig MacGillivray away on international duty with Scotland, Alex Bass steps up to deputise in goal against Steve Evans’ side.

Ross McCrorie is also missing from the squad, as he fulfils Scotland under-21 commitments.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Harness, Naylor, Close, Evans, Pitman, Harrison.

Subs: McGee, Hanustrup, Downing, Cannon, Marquis, Curtis, Williams.