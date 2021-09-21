John Marquis has earned a swift recall to Pompey's side for tonight's encounter with Plymouth. Picture: Joe Pepler

The striker is one of three changes to the side which lost so disappointingly to Cambridge United on Saturday.

He replaces Ellis Harrison, who had started ahead of him in that 2-1 loss, while Joe Morrell and Kieron Freeman also come into the team for tonight’s encounter.

The inclusion of Freeman is an intriguing one, with fellow right-back Mahlon Romeo retaining his place following his eye-catch performance.

With Paul Downing dropped to the bench, Freeman or Shaun Williams could well drop in at centre-half to partner Sean Raggett.

The alternative would be the Blues employing three centre-halves, with Romeo and Lee Brown serving as wing-backs.

Joining Harrison and Downing on the bench is Miguel Azeez, who suffered a difficult debut against Cambridge.

Meanwhile, Gassan Ahadme and Michael Jacobs again miss out, with Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie absent through injury.

Pompey: Bazunu, Romeo, Freeman, Raggett, Brown, Williams, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Hirst, Harrison, Azeez, Downing, Thompson, Hackett-Fairchild.

