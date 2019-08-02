John Marquis in line to start - early team news ahead of Shrewsbury v Pompey

Have your say

John Marquis will go straight into the Pompey squad for Saturday’s League One opener at Shrewsbury.

The former Doncaster Rovers striker has already trained with his new Fratton Park team-mates following his £1m-plus move and is in contention to start at New Meadow.

New Pompey striker John Marquis Picture: Portsmouth FC

His inclusion in the Blues’ starting XI could be one of several debuts handed out by manager Kenny Jackett, with Paul Downing, Ross McCrorie, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison also in the reckoning.

However, fellow newbies Ryan Williams (quad) and Sean Raggett (elbow) will have to wait for their maiden outings.

The duo, along with Bryn Morris (groin), won’t travel to Shrewsbury because of injury.

Anton Walkes looks set to pip James Bolton – Jackett’s first summer signing – in the battle for the right-back berth left vacant by Nathan Thompson.

For the hosts, Steve Morison is set to make his debut for the Shrews.

The veteran arrival from Millwall is in line to make his bow as one of the nine summer signings made by boss Sam Ricketts.

He will partner last season’s top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie up front after his 16-goal return last term.

It’s a new-look defence for the Shrews, with both Aaron Pierre and Ethan Ebanks-Landell due for for debuts alongside former Manchester United man Ro-Shaun Williams.

Young midfielder Luke McCormick and winger Donald Love, after joining from Sunderland, are both ready to make their first appearances for the club.