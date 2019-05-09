John Marquis gave his Doncaster Rovers team-mates the ultimate compliment by insisting: Not one of our play-off rivals’ players would get in our team.

Donny entertain Charlton in the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Sunday, with the second leg at The Valley the following Friday.

The Keepmoat Stadium outfit finished sixth in the final League One table – 12 points adrift of fifth-placed Sunderland and 15 shy of the 85 points accrued by both Pompey and the Addicks.

Meanwhile, Donny had just the one player named in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

That player was former Blues loanee Marquis, whose 25 goals helped Grant McCann’s side book a top-six finish.

Pompey’s Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe, plus Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady, were also named in the division’s top side.

Yet despite their recognition, Marquis believes none of them would fit into the Rovers first-team set-up.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, the front man said: ‘There is no one in our team I'd swap for anyone in any of the other teams in the play-offs.

‘We're going in there as a unit and we'll see what can happen.

‘We'll take anyone. We're not scared of anyone.’

Marquis, who scored two goals in six appearances for Pompey during the 2013-14 League Two season, was also confident of his side’s chances ahead of the forthcoming play-off games.

He added: ‘There has already been a lot of talk from the other teams, saying how good they all are.

‘Let’s see how good they are.

‘They finished with a lot of points more than us. Fair enough.

‘But this is just three games. If we win the next three games, we are in the Championship next season.

‘Charlton are the next team. All we are concentrating on is getting the right result over these two games. Then, if we can, it is Wembley. But we look no further than the next two.’

The Blues travel to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Saturday (7.30pm).

The second leg at Fratton Park is on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm), with the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday, May 26.