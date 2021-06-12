John Marquis reveals pain at latest Portsmouth transfer development

John Marquis has told of his pain at seeing Tom Naylor depart Pompey.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 12th June 2021, 2:00 pm

Naylor yesterday completed his move to Wigan on a three-year deal - ending his association with the club he joined in the summer of 2018.

The 29-year-old was known to be a popular figure in the Blues’ dressing room and was handed the captaincy in September 2019.

And Marquis has summed up the mood which is sure to felt among much of Pompey’s remaining squad at seeing Naylor leave.

He tweeted: ‘My skipper. What a guy on and off the pitch! This one hurts but all the best for the future @tomnaylor_7.’

John Marquis and Tom Naylor celebrate a goal at Lincoln this season. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

