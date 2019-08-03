Have your say

John Marquis is one of four debuts for Pompey at Shrewsbury.

The big-money signing goes straight into the starting XI at New Meadow for the league curtain-raiser.

Gareth Evans gets the nod to starting in the 10 position in front of Brett Pitman in the Blues’ 4-2-3-1 formation.

Paul Downing, Ross McCrorie and Marcus Harness are the other starting debuts with fellow new boys Ellis Harrison and James Bolton on the bench.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown, McCrorie, Naylor, Harness, Evans, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Bolton, Close, Cannon, Pitman, Harrison.