John Marquis insists his new-boy status won’t stop him from demanding high standards from his Pompey team-mates.

The striker completed his switch to Fratton Park from Doncaster on Wednesday for a fee that could rise to £2m.

Marquis is a renowned prolific marksman, having plundered 67 goals during his three seasons at the Keepmoat Stadium.

However, the 27-year-old stressed his game is more than just putting the ball in the back of the net.

Marquis, who spent a two-month period on loan at Pompey in 2013, believes he will bring leadership qualities to Kenny Jackett’s side, as well as putting in a shift when leading the line.

He said: ‘My goal record is obviously pretty good, but I work hard for the team.

John Marquis signs for Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘I feel like I'm a leader on and off the pitch. I demand high standards of myself and I demand high standards of my team-mates.

‘But it's only because I want us to succeed that I do demand high standards.

‘At the end of the day, if we’re all pulling in the same direction with the same aim and we want to achieve promotion, there’s no point hiding from that fact.

‘We're not going to say we want to finish mid-table because that's not Portsmouth Football Club's standards.

‘We want to be getting promoted this season and need to embrace that challenge.

‘I've also got a bit of drive and a bit of burning desire inside me.

‘I'm a much different player than I was when I first come and want to show the Portsmouth fans what I'm really about.’