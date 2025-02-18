Pompey’s new left-back has yet to even play there during three outings, nonetheless Cohen Bramall’s versatility is priceless.

According to John Mousinho, the 28-year-old’s natural flexibility was among the key factors which persuaded the Blues to recruit him from Rotherham late in the January transfer window.

Although earmarked as competition to Connor Ogilvie, the former Arsenal man’s Pompey appearances to date have all arrived on the left wing after being introduced from the bench.

Considering the Blues’ susceptibility to injuries, with Conor Shaughnessy and Callum Lang the latest casualties, Bramall’s ability to step into a variety of different roles, including the centre of midfield, could be crucial.

And Mousinho believes he can prove to be a pivotal recruit during the relegation run-in.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Cohen’s an interesting one. I’ve always seen him as a left-back from when he first popped onto my radar when he was at Lincoln - and that's where he has played the majority of games in the four years since.

‘This season (for Rotherham), Cohen has played as an eight, as a winger, he has played in all sorts of different positions, so I think he has that flexibility.

‘He came on for us for his debut against Burnley on the left wing - and I do think he has all the attributes to be able to play as a winger. Cohen’s also got all the attributes to be a really successful left-back, so left-back is his primary position, but I do think there’s a bit of flexibility.

‘That versatility did appeal when looking to sign him. First off, we wanted to bring in someone who can definitely play as a left-back, that was the most important thing.

The versatile Cohen Bramall has made three appearances on the left wing for Pompey since his arrival from Rotherham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘However, as a head coach it’s an attraction having players who have the ability to slot into a couple of different places. It just gives you a bit more security in certain areas and more flexibility.’

The Blues paid an undisclosed fee to land Cohen on a deal for the remainder of the season.

With Jacob Farrell ruled out for the season, Bramall offers cover for Ogilvie, although it will be a tough task to dislodge the left-back considering his impressive current form.

Nonetheless, as Pompey are finding out, he’s also comfortable with operating in other positions.

Mousinho added: ‘Cohen’s a very, very quick, dynamic, powerful, athletic left-back, who can get up and down really, really well.

‘Some of his final-third play is exceptional and I think he can also do that from the left wing as well as left-back. That is where he has done it for most of his career.’