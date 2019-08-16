POMPEY fans are facing their longest away day trip of the season this weekend when they visit Sunderland.

Hundreds of supporters are set to make the arduous journey up to the north east for the lunchtime kick-off.

Hundreds of Pompey fans are making the trip up to the north east. Picture: Habibur Rahman

For the fans who are travelling by road, whether that be in a car or on a coach, they are facing a 660-mile plus round trip on Saturday.

The clash of the pre-season favourites for promotion from League One has been selected for Sky Sports coverage and kick-off was moved forward to 12.30pm from 3pm.

So for the supporters who are braving the trek up to the Stadium of Light tomorrow their journeys are likely to begin in the ungodly early hours.

The News has decided that I should join some of the brave souls making the long, long, trip up to Sunderland and back.

We will be doing live coverage of the journey, in case you are wondering what it is like to set off for a football match at 2am and possibly whatever could possess someone to do this.

You can follow along on our website and I will also be tweeting from inside the coach from 2am onwards so you call join us by following along my Twitter feed @MattM_H or by looking up the hashtag #PrayforMatt – they’ve promised that if I can get that trending they’ll never force me to get on a bus before sunrise ever again, so please help.