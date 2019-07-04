Fans have been left frustrated that Pompey’s trip to Sunderland next month has been rescheduled.

Sky have made the decision to rearrange the Stadium of Light clash kick-off time on Saturday, August 17 so it can be televised.

Ben Close battles Sunderland's George Honeyman for the ball at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues’ longest away day of the campaign – a round trip of 668 miles – has been switched from 3pm to a 12.30pm kick-off.

For Pompey supporters, it represents a third visit to Wearside in three-and-a-half months – and fifth encounter with Jack Ross’ side in 14 matches in all competitions

That means any those who have already booked their travel in advance will have to rearrange.

And anyone planning on heading up to Sunderland on the day will have an even earlier start than already anticipated.

Supporters’ groups spoke of their disappointment the clash has been switched to a lunchtime start.

And members of the Fratton faithful on social media have also reacted in a similar manner.

Here’s what they had to say...

Andy Skelton via Facebook

What an absolute joke of a kick off time!

Jo Trueman

The joys of living in the age of Sky Sports! I'm going, as I have an away season ticket, but it means catching the coach at about 2am!

Bill Henderson

I'm pleased it's being shown it's on Sky and I get to watch it, I do feel for the die hard that will never miss it no matter the conditions

@wayneharrispfc via Twitter

Mackems already put a limitation on our allocation (along with Coventry). In conjunction with Sky its now rubber stamped that there will most probably be a paltry amount of #Pompey in attendance.

@Buntingfootball

@SkySports clearly thinking about the @Pompey fans coming to Sunderland , it’s not exactly around the corner for a 12.30 kick off.

@ChrisTheLewis

Shoutout to Sky Sports for making Pompey fans travel 332 miles for a 12:30pm kickoff away to Sunderland.

@mestlea66

Trouble is, the further up the leagues we go, the more we will have to get used to this.

The needs of fans paying hard earned cash to watch our team in person will never override the commercial decisions of profit making companies.

@WELLS35

Well that’s great for the travelling fans!